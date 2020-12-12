Fatal crash in Tasman

|
[ login or create an account ]
The body of a female has been located near a burnt vehicle off a remote Tasman District road.
Emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Road in Admiralty Bay around 9:10pm last night.
They located a vehicle that had left the road and caught fire, and the body of a female nearby.
Police are continuing at the scene to work to determine the circumstances of what happened.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice