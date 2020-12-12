Fatal crash in Tasman

Saturday, 12 December, 2020 - 14:40

The body of a female has been located near a burnt vehicle off a remote Tasman District road.

Emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Road in Admiralty Bay around 9:10pm last night.

They located a vehicle that had left the road and caught fire, and the body of a female nearby.

Police are continuing at the scene to work to determine the circumstances of what happened.