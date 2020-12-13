Fatal crash in Auckland

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died in a two-car crash in Auckland this morning.
It happened on Mount Eden Road, near Three Kings Grove, just before 5am.
The road remains blocked while emergency services are at the scene and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice