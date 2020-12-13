Police appeal for witnesses to Napier fire

Sunday, 13 December, 2020 - 16:50

Police investigating a fire at the Ravensdown shed on Waitangi Road, Napier are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand following a fire at the shed at around 2:10am.

A car was located at the scene of the fire however nobody was located with the vehicle.

Police and a fire investigator attended the scene this morning and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area.

We urge anyone with any information to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201213/3460.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.