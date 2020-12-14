Selwyn District Council endorses public transport business case

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 08:26

A new plan to improve public transport in the greater Christchurch area, and lay the foundations for future improvements, has been supported by the Council.

The Council endorsed the Greater Christchurch Public Transport Futures Business Case, which lays out a proposal for improvements to the existing bus network in Greater Christchurch over the next 10 years.

The plan was put together by the councils in the Greater Christchurch Partnership together with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

The key changes that will assist existing and encourage new public transport users in Selwyn District include:

- A new direct service between Lincoln and Christchurch City Centre (initially 3 services morning and evening)

- Bus priority improvements on core routes that will benefit Selwyn users (eg Yellow line improvements)

- Bus stop improvement programmes

- Medium term improvements to frequencies on Rolleston and Lincoln direct services, with supporting park and ride investments

Over all it would add around 100 buses to the Greater Christchurch network and increase frequency of buses and accessibility.

Once all councils including Environment Canterbury have endorsed the business case it will be submitted to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

National policy on minimum car parking implemented

The Council agreed to remove minimum parking requirement provisions for new developments from the Operative Selwyn District Plan.

The removal was legally required by the Government, through its National Policy Statement for Urban Development 2020.

The National Policy Statement included a clause requiring that territorial authorities do not set minimum car parking rates, other than for accessible car parks, and that district plans must be amended to remove any such provisions. It required councils to make the changes as soon as practicable and before February 2022.

The Proposed District Plan does not include rules requiring minimum carparking numbers.

Rules for the minimum number of accessible car parks, car parking sizes and placement and for managing the physical effects of car parking remain in place.

Council submits on Proposed District Plan

The Council endorsed a submission to the Proposed District Plan.

The submission is largely a procedural process to improve the operation of the Proposed District Plan, allowing the Council to address issues raised in discussions post notification such as points raised by members of the public at consultation events.

It also allows the public to view the submission and for submitters of the plan to make further submissions on the changes proposed by Council. Public submissions for the Proposed District Plan closed on Friday 11 December.