Exempt building work changes to speed up projects - Council

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 10:20

It should now be faster and cheaper to get your home building projects sorted this summer thanks to recent changes to building consent exemptions.

Effective Tuesday, 1 September 2020, additional building consent exemptions have been added to the Building Act for a number of low-risk building projects.

The new exemptions will save building owners time and money, by not having to go to the council for a building consent for some building work.

Whanganui District Council Building Control Manager Greg Hoobin says these changes will reduce costs and improve efficiencies for the industry and the consumer and should be well-received.

"This reduction in building consents will also allow councils to focus on building work that is higher in complexity and risk while also helping to boost productivity," says Greg.

Key changes include sizes of previously exempted work being increased, more authority given to Licensed Building Practitioners and Chartered Professional Engineers and extra exemptions added.

Exemptions that are new or have been revised include single-storey detached builds up to 30 square metres, carports up to a certain size, and outdoor fireplaces or ovens up to two and a half metres high.

Greg says that the council envisages most interest, and potential issues, will be with sleep-outs.

"To take advantage of the exemptions there are still certain requirements that must be met, for instance, they must be built in conjunction with an existing house, have a working smoke alarm, and not contain any plumbing, drainage or cooking facilities."

"Any new outbuildings - including sleep-outs - cannot exceed 30 square metres in area or 3.5 metres in height from the floor (which can be one metre high), and must be sited their own height in distance away from boundaries and all other buildings," says Greg.

Kit-set or prefab buildings constructed overseas will also need to have the design reviewed by a Chartered Professional Engineer to ensure it meets the requirements for the New Zealand Building Code.

Anyone wishing to undertake exempt building work should check the revised guidance document from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) before starting a project or engaging tradespeople to undertake the work. They are also strongly encouraged to check the Whanganui District Plan for resource consent requirements.

"It’s vital that people do their homework before forging ahead, as there are important considerations to take into account even before you hit the first nail," says Greg.

Whanganui District Council Group Manager Regulatory and Planning Hamish Lampp says people are welcome to contact the council’s building and planning teams to discuss their project first.

"The council has unfortunately had to use regulatory penalties in the past in relation to exempt work transgressions," says Hamish.

"In some cases, instant fines and even prosecutions have had to be undertaken. We don’t want people to get caught out, so are really encouraging them to ask first before building."

All building work that does not require a building consent must still comply with the New Zealand Building Code and other legislative requirements.

A full list of the exemptions and guidance material with examples is available on the MBIE Building Performance website.