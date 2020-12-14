New facility positions Kennedy Park for the future

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 12:14

New bathroom, kitchen and laundry facilities are now open at Napier’s Council-owned, award-winning Kennedy Park Resort.

The construction project, which kicked off during the Alert Level 3 portion of the lockdown, was completed on time, ready for the current high season.

Hayden Henderson, Manager of Kennedy Park Resort says "Although we only have a domestic tourist market at present, it’s vital that we look to the future to ensure we can meet demand when international visitors return. As a major accommodation provider in a tourist city, we must strongly maintain our brand’s position as a high quality, 5-star Qualmark-rated resort."

Kennedy Park is currently housing displaced flood-affected residents in its fully equipped units. However, the powered and non-powered sites, along with cabins, are open for bookings for the high season.

"Visitors this summer will have the opportunity to be the first to use the new facilities," says Hayden.

The pandemic made the project all the more significant. The domestic market remains an important one for holiday parks, which are central to driving sustainable regional tourism growth.

The new building will cap or reduce energy consumption and save on maintenance costs compared to the old building. The new facilities contain toilets and showers, four family rooms, a kitchen and dining area, alfresco dining and a new laundry.