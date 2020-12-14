Ulster Street in Hamilton closed following crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Ulster Street in Hamilton is currently closed following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Police received a report of the crash at 11:35am and emergency services are responding.
Initial reports are that one person has been injured.
The road is closed between Maeroa Road and Richmond Street.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at the moment.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice