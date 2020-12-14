One year on Hastings Place Based housing plan delivering results

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 11:33

This month marks a year since the Hastings Place Based Plan pilot to tackle the housing challenges in the district was launched, and significant progress has been made to help more whÄnau into safe, dry, warm affordable homes.

Hawke’s Bay has some of the highest levels of housing need in New Zealand in terms of population size, and within that Hastings has a range of complex and inter-related housing issues putting pressure on whÄnau and communities.

To address this Hastings District Council began to engage with the Crown, Iwi, and government agencies midway through last year to tackle this challenge and came up with the Hastings Place Based Plan housing solution.

Officially launched by the Government in December 2019, the holistic programme includes not only building new affordable houses and papakÄinga, but also addressing homelessness and conducting repairs on existing MÄori-owned homes to make them healthier and more liveable, making a huge difference to those who live in them.

The agencies involved are: Hastings District Council, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, NgÄti Kahungunu, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities, Te Puni KÅkiri, Ministry of Social Development, Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and the Department of Corrections.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Chief Executive Andrew Crisp said that to achieve a sustainable improvement in housing, it was important to be prepared to think and act differently.

"The progress that is being made in Hastings reinforces the importance of central and local government, iwi and providers working together to drive change."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said getting whÄnau into their own homes and out of motels or other temporary accommodation is one of council’s highest priorities.

"Coming together with these other agencies to create locally-led solutions that include employing local people in construction has been really effective and we are proud of what’s been achieved so far."

She said that along with providing infrastructure support for the developments, Hastings District Council was also freeing up land to develop for affordable housing, particularly in Flaxmere where development has started on 17 first homes and 18 public houses in Tarbet St, and other council land in the area is actively under consideration for housing.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga has been working on a development in Flaxmere West, called WaingÄkau Village, the aim of which is to build up to 120 high-quality, well designed, healthy and environmentally sustainable houses and infrastructure. MORE…

Chief executive George Reedy said that while delivering homes was important, there was also a strong focus on providing pathways to home ownership for whÄnau.

"We’re exploring ways we can support people into home ownership, through shared equity and rent-to-own options, and other innovative initiatives that will help people navigate the financial challenges in today’s market."

Housing repairs project

This is a collaborative project between Hawke’s Bay District Health Board, through its Child Healthy Housing Programme, and Te Puni KÅkiri and Wharariki Trust. To date 20 assessments of critical repair work needed on MÄori-owned homes in Hastings have been completed.

Referred through the Child Health Housing initiative, the assessment identifies the repairs required to make the home safe, warm and healthy for the whÄnau, and so far six homes have had the repairs carried out.

More state homes, with more on the way

As part of the place-based approach, KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities is aiming to have delivered an extra 160 warm, dry quality homes in Hastings by the end of 2021.

KÄinga Ora business development director Darren Toy said he was pleased with the progress being made to deliver more public housing, despite the pace of the programme being affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, which resulted in there being no building activity for nearly two months earlier this year.

"Alongside our build partners, we worked hard to deliver 24 homes in Hastings this year with another 23 new homes on track to be delivered by the end of the year, meaning more families in warm, dry and healthy homes this Christmas."

In addition there were about another 80 homes currently under construction or contract, he said.

Mrs Hazlehurst said these efforts under the place based plan were just the start.

"While we are focused on getting our people into properties they can call their own in the short-term, we are also looking further ahead into the medium and long-term at how we can be innovative, responsive, and make a difference to people’s lives that’s sustainable."