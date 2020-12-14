'Road blocked - crane needed to remove truck - Central'

|
Motorists are advised to expect delays in Halcombe, Manawatü after a logging truck went into a ditch.
It happened on Mount Stewart Road, just north of Mount Biggs School, around 1pm.
There are no injuries, however a crane is required to shift the truck’s trailer.
The road’s closed between Ngaio Road and Sandon Road, and motorists are asked to use alternate routes while the truck is righted.
