'Road blocked - crane needed to remove truck - Central'

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 14:35

Motorists are advised to expect delays in Halcombe, Manawatü after a logging truck went into a ditch.

It happened on Mount Stewart Road, just north of Mount Biggs School, around 1pm.

There are no injuries, however a crane is required to shift the truck’s trailer.

The road’s closed between Ngaio Road and Sandon Road, and motorists are asked to use alternate routes while the truck is righted.