Really Rubbish Tree? - council

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 14:53

We’ve entered a Christmas tree in Tree’s at the Meteor, named the Really Rubbish? Tree made up of non-recyclable items that people have put in their yellow mixed recycling bins.

The purpose of the tree is to raise awareness about contamination and educate people about what can and can’t be put in each bin. Contamination is something Hamilton City Council Rubbish and Recycling Manager Trent Fowles says is becoming more and more common as we approach the festive season.

"We’ve found there’s been a gradual increase of contamination at our Mixed Recycling Facility (MRF) since the service kicked-off on 31 August."

The tree features just some of the items that have been handpicked from the sorting conveyor belt at the MRF including; toys, jewellery, a phone, CDs, a metal file, a number plate, Christmas decorations and a set of car keys. Some of the larger items including a basketball and a bike have been incorporated into the design.

Fowles said the items were just the tip of the iceberg. "It’s not uncommon for the team to find medical waste, kitchen knives, electrical equipment, kitchen appliances, power tools, car parts, green waste and bags of rubbish at the MRF. We’ve even found a firearm that someone put into their yellow bin."

"The key message we want to get out there is that the yellow bin shouldn’t be used as an overflow for your rubbish. We have online tools and tips to help you minimise waste on fightthelandfill.co.nz"

"You’ll also find the rubbish sorter which tells you what bin to put certain items in and, as a last resort, you can take excess waste to the Hamilton Refuse Transfer Station on Lincoln Street or enquire through a private contractor about getting a private bin collection for a fee" said Fowles.

Now that the new service is rolling into business as usual, the team are starting to find contamination at the kerbside using the cameras inside the trucks. There’s also a bin inspector who checks bins in known hot spots and high contamination rate areas around Hamilton.

You can see our Really Rubbish? Tree and several other trees designed by local artists at Trees at the Meteor every night this week until Saturday 19 December 7pm -10pm.

Click here for more information on the event - https://hamiltoncitycouncil.cmail20.com/t/t-l-xkyktty-xitilqjd-y/