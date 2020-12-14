Last week to have say on Draft Keirunga Gardens Management Plan

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 15:03

People have until the end of this week to make a submission on the Draft Keirunga Gardens Reserve Management Plan, the second phase of consultation on this treasured Hastings reserve.

The draft plan was notified on October 17, and outlines Hastings District Council’s intentions for the use, management, development and protection of the gardens, over the next 10 years.

The draft was informed by an earlier extensive round of community consultation that included open days, and resulted in feedback from more than 200 people.

The Draft Management Plan has a number of key goals including to be well used by the community for a range of activities, being safe and accessible for people of all ages and stages, for the open landscape, cultural and natural heritage character to be recognised and protected for future generations.

Submissions close on Friday, December 18, and feedback can be made online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz.

Alternatively, people can make a submission in person at the Customer Service Centre, Hastings District Council, 207 Lyndon Road East, Hastings or Hastings, Flaxmere and Havelock North Libraries.

If posting, mail to Hastings District Council, Private Bag 9002, Hastings 4156; Attn: Alex Mabin

All people who make a submission can choose to be heard at the Hastings District Council hearing scheduled for early 2021. Please state in your submission whether you wish to be heard.