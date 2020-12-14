University of Otago postpones this week's graduations

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 15:43

The University of Otago is postponing all of this week’s graduation ceremonies and parades following a security threat early last week.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne explains the University is continuing to work closely with Police as they conduct an investigation and a decision has been made this afternoon to postpone four graduation ceremonies planned for Wednesday 16 December and Saturday 19 December.

"I know this is a further disappointment at the end of a year that has been more difficult than most." Professor Hayne says.

"In the wake of COVID-19, our students have overcome huge obstacles to stay on track and complete their degrees this year. Moreover, many of our students and their whÄnau have made significant sacrifices to travel to Dunedin so they could be a part of these very special celebrations.

"I share in the disappointment that everyone is feeling. However, I have every confidence that our graduands will find ways to celebrate."

All associated graduation events planned to take place on campus are able to continue. Graduands will be able to pick up their certificates and details about this will be sent directly to graduands.

Professor Hayne says that despite the disappointment of last week’s graduation postponements, graduates have continued to celebrate their achievements with large numbers on campus last week and on Saturday.

"I have seen many, many examples of the true Otago spirit as people took the opportunity to celebrate, marking their achievements in their own very personal ways. They have demonstrated these characteristics throughout this year and their response to the graduation postponements is just another example of how truly remarkable they are."

For those graduands who choose not to come to Dunedin this week, or who wish to take part in a full ceremony at a later time, the University is planning opportunities for this in 2021.

Professor Hayne paid tribute to the Police who continue to investigate the security threat. "Police continue to take this threat very seriously and we are grateful for their support and expert guidance."