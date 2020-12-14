Key Council services operating during holiday break

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 16:14

Key Council services will continue to operate uninterrupted during the Christmas and New Year holiday break with some holiday hotspots due to see an increase in services.

Far North District Council offices, service centres and libraries will close or operate on reduced hours from midday on Christmas Eve 24 December and reopen on Tuesday 5 January 2021. However, staff will be on duty to ensure essential services such as dog control, water supplies and wastewater reticulation continue uninterrupted throughout the holiday period, says Mayor John Carter.

"While our offices will close, core staff and contractors will be working through or be on-call in case of emergencies. We will also be increasing our presence at popular holiday destinations to ensure public toilets are cleaned more frequently and rubbish bins emptied more often to cope with an anticipated visitor influx. Popular beaches and dog exercise areas will also be patrolled randomly by Animal Management Officers to ensure pets are under control and owners are aware of their responsibilities."

He says the Council’s three i-SITE visitor information centres will remain open during the Christmas and New Year period. The Bay of Islands i-SITE at Paihia will open every day from 8am to 6pm, although will operate at slightly reduced hours on Christmas Day (8am to 2pm) and New Year’s Day (9am to 6pm). Kaitaia’s Far North (Te Ahu) and Hokianga i-SITES will open every day from 8.30am to 5pm but will be closed on Christmas Day.

All libraries will close at midday on 24 December, although Kaitaia (Te Ahu), Paihia, Kawakawa and Kerikeri (Procter) libraries will be open 9am to 5pm on 29 and 30 December, and close at midday on 31 December. All libraries will reopen as normal from Tuesday 5 January 2021.

The Council’s 16 refuse and recycling transfer stations and 13 community recycling centres will be operating, some with extended holiday hours, to cater for increased visitor numbers. Refuse and recycling transfer stations and community recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Go to the Council’s Rubbish and Recycling web page for full details.

Mayor Carter says that if there are urgent problems, customers can still call the Council’s free phone number 0800 920 029, which will be manned around the clock as usual over the holiday period. Non-urgent calls will be dealt with in the New Year.

On behalf of his fellow Councillors and CEO, Shaun Clarke, Mayor Carter wishes all Far North residents and visitors a merry Christmas and happy New Year.