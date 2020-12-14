ICC Community wellbeing fund

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 16:50

Invercargill City Council is pleased to announce the opening of its new funding pool: The Community Wellbeing Fund.

The fund will be launched on 14 December, with the first round closing on 29 January 2021.

The Community Wellbeing Fund replaces the previous Council funds, the Community Grants Fund, the Neighbourhood Fund, the Iconic Events and the Development Events Fund.

The aim is to make it easier for people to apply for community funding and to introduce a more strategic approach to supporting the community, this comes as part of Council’s response to Covid-19.

Gemma Crawford, Engagement and Partnerships Officer for the Invercargill City Council, said the fund has the goal of investing in social, cultural, environmental and economic wellbeing, as well as supporting the Council’s vision to create Our city with heart - He NgÄkau Aroha.

"I am really excited to be part of this new funding stream."

Ms Crawford will be available to advise people interested in making applications.

Nominations for community members to sit on the committee alongside Councillors Lindsay Abbot, Rebecca Amunsden, Alex Crackett, Peter Kett and Graham Lewis are now open.

Applications to be one of the three community nominees on the committee can be sent to wellbeing@icc.govt.nz including a CV and a brief cover letter.

Applications for Community Nominations close on Monday 11 January 2021.

Councillor Lewis said the launch of the fund is an important development for Council and a wonderful opportunity for the community.

"We are looking forward to receiving applications for many exciting projects, events and other activities which support wellbeing,"

Councillor Amundsen said "I’m looking forward to working with other passionate members of the community who will join us on the committee,"

The fund will distribute up to $500,000 each year across six funding rounds.

Please refer to this webpage for further information on the application process. https://icc.govt.nz/funding-awards-and-grants/community-wellbeing-fund/