Transtasman and Cooks bubbles - 'bring them on'

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 17:43

The announcement that travel bubbles will be established with the Cook Islands and Australia by the end of March 2021 is positive says the New Zealand Aviation Coalition (NZAC).

Justin Tighe-Umbers, co-chair of the New Zealand Aviation Coalition (NZAC), says the aviation sector is hanging on by its fingernails. NZAC had hoped the travel bubbles would provide an injection of life before Christmas.

"The news the Government is looking to establish the bubbles in the first quarter is really positive," Mr Tighe-Umbers says. "Now we need some actual dates so the complex logistics around flights can be put in place.

"Meanwhile, we hope the Government works urgently to resolve any remaining issues with Australia, including state-by-state border opening and hot spot definitions."

NZAC warns if the travel bubbles don’t happen soon more jobs will have to go in the aviation sector and that will impact New Zealand tourism further.

"NZAC has talked about a traffic light border, or a country-risk model. It is being deployed along with pre-flight testing and international health passports around the world. New Zealand simply needs to keep up with international best practice in safely managing international travel in the face of the pandemic - or get left behind with fewer and fewer links for passengers and freight."