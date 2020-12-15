AA reminds motorists to never leave children or pets in vehicles

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 07:54

The AA is warning motorists that with a hot summer predicted to hit New Zealand, it's more important than ever to keep children and pets out of parked cars.

AA General Manager Roadside Solutions Bashir Khan says there’s a common misconception that cracking windows will cool down a vehicle enough for it to be ok for a child or pet to stay put.

That parking in the shade will do the trick is another myth, Bashir says.

"On a 30°C day, the temperature inside a vehicle can reach 39°C in less than 5 minutes; in 30 minutes, it will be 49°C. This occurs even if the vehicle is parked in the shade with the windows down.

"Our message is simple: never leave your children or pets in your vehicle, even if you’re just nipping into a shop.

"If the purpose of your trip isn’t to take your dog somewhere, such as to the park for a walk, just leave them at home."

Even with Kiwis driving less this year due to lockdowns, AA Roadservice has been to more than 470 emergency callouts for children locked in vehicles and more than 450 for pets.

In a normal year, AA Roadservice attends around 760 emergency callouts for children locked in vehicles and 650 for pets, with peaks of 40-50+ callouts a month for each during hot summers.

What to do if you see a child or pet suffering in a hot car

Call the Police, the AA or the SPCA immediately.

The AA immediately prioritises any calls involving children or pets locked inside a vehicle. Two Roadservice Officers arrive at the scene free-of-charge, regardless of whether the person is an AA Member or not. If the situation is deemed to be serious, the AA calls the Fire Service in case there is a delay in arrival.

The AA also support the SPCA with emergency callouts when they require lockout assistance.

To call the AA for emergency lockout assistance, call 0800 500 222 or -222 from mobile phones.