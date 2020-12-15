Police seek sightings of missing 17-year-old

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 09:25

Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 17-year-old Caley.

Caley left a Judgeford property on Sunday afternoon (13 December), driving north in a green Daihatsu Sirion, registration EPQ566.

She was wearing a light blue/grey hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

She is around 168cm tall, medium build and has long blond hair.

Police and Caley's family have concerns for her welfare, and ask that anyone who can help get in touch.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she might be, please call Police on 105 quoting file number 201214/7520.