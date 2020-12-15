The Beam Apollo rolls onto the streets of Auckland

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 12:13

Beam e-bikes will be available at numerous locations across the city

Auckland - The Beam Apollo fleet of advanced electric bikes (e-bikes) was today launched in Auckland to expand Beam’s offerings and bring more transportation choice to Aucklanders.

Beam will deploy an initial fleet of 50 e-bikes and will grow to a full fleet of 400. The bikes will be strategically placed at approved parking locations across Auckland to maximise the city's existing bike infrastructure.

"We are excited to grow our partnership with the community and are building on the success of our e-scooters to increase travel options and bike mode share for Auckland," said Frederick Conquer Beam’s Operation Manager for Auckland.

"Micromobility has the potential to reshape the way our cities move, by enabling people to get around easily, affordably and safely. We’re delighted to launch the Beam Apollo, in New Zealand for the first time," he added.

Auckland awarded Beam a licence for 400 e-bikes and the bikes will contribute to use of the city’s growing bike infrastructure. In addition, the climate and hills, which run throughout Auckland make riding e-bikes an attractive mobility option.

Key facts:

Beam offers free personal accident insurance for all riders - the first and only operator to do so.

The Beam app allows riders to access the bike, unlock a helmet which is attached to each bike, view maps and appropriate parking locations at their destination.

Beam’s e-bikes and helmets are coated with a non-toxic, long-lasting anti-microbial treatment to protect against spread of bacteria and are regularly sanitised with hospital-grade disinfectant.

Bike batteries last for 100 kilometres and data from each bike tells Beam’s maintenance team when batteries need to be replaced.

The Apollo’’s design aims to minimise vandalism through concealed wires and cables.

The Apollo features a sturdy frame to withstand heavy use and all-weather conditions, large high-grip wheels to absorb shocks and avoid sliding in wet weather and an anti-tipping stand to keep the bikes upright.

Beam is the only micromobility operator in New Zealand to be independently certified climate neutral.