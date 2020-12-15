Helicopter crash in Kaikoura district - NZ Police

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 13:05

Emergency services are responding to reports of a helicopter crash on the beach near the Kekerengu Rivermouth, north of Kaikoura.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 12.40pm and are currently en route to the scene.

At this early stage there is no confirmed information regarding the number of people who were on board the helicopter or any injuries sustained.

An update will be provided as soon as more information is available.