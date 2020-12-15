Work on Greymouth's slip way has commenced

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 14:09

Work on Greymouth’s slipway project has commenced with detailed design completed, security fencing underway, and the initial procurement process now completed.

The tender process had two respondent and from those responses, it has become clear that the breadth of technical works in the overall program of work, is too complex for just one company to complete within design, budget and timeframes.

To ensure the objectives of the $3m Provincial Development Unit grant are achieved, the Grey District Council tender committee has decided to break the program down into achievable parts. The individual component parts of the development will be tendered to the market early in the New Year with a strong focus on maximising local involvement at each stage.

In the meantime, the slipway continues to operate fully and is experiencing the highest demand in its history. This strong demand for Maritime Maintenance Capability reinforces Grey District Council's strong desire to establish a growing, sustainable and class leading facility at Grey Port to better service the needs of our economically important and growing fishing industry.