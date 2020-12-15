Name release: Roxburgh crash

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 15:35

Police can now release the name of the woman who died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on 13 December in Roxburgh.

She was Kirsty Samantha Moffett, 28, from Northern Ireland and more recently a resident of Dunedin.

Our sympathies are with her family in Northern Ireland and her friends and colleagues in New Zealand.

A person has been charged today with aggravated careless driving causing death and is due to appear in the Alexandra District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are not able to provide any further information.