Pumpkin Hill bush fire highlights summer risks facing the Coromandel

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 16:30

The large bush fire on Pumpkin Hill north of Tairua is a timely but unwanted reminder that fire is one of the top risks facing our district this summer.

Nearly 30 people and pets self-evacuated the Pumpkin Hill area with the assistance of Police. Most were able to return to their properties later on Saturday evening, while a number chose to stay with family and friends and return on Sunday.

Our Council’s Civil Defence team supported the evacuation and arranged for overnight accommodation and welfare support but this was not needed.

"The whole district is extremely vulnerable, as we have huge tracts of bush and scrub, and the ground is still dry to the drought at the beginning of the year, so there's major concern," Garry Towler, our Council's Civil Defence Controller says.

"That’s why as we head into what we know is going to be a very busy summer, we’re working with the Department of Conservation and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to spread the word about fire risk, including the danger of setting off fireworks," Mr Towler says.

FENZ usually declares a total fire ban in the district from 20 December.

"Local firefighters brought the Pumpkin Hill blaze under control after about five hours - I want to acknowlege their hard work," our Mayor Sandra Goudie says.

"The firefighters in our district are volunteers as well - so we want them to be able to have a safe and quiet summer - rather than battling any blazes in the bush," Mayor Sandra says. "Spare a thought for them and their families, and be very careful with fire please."

"We’ve done all we can in terms of preparing internally for potential emergencies this summer," our Council’s Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler told a recent meeting of our Emergency Management Committee. "We have a crisis management team on standby with a senior manager, Emergency Management Unit staff ready and other teams on standby, ready if anything happens," Mr Towler says.

Agencies including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), Police, and Waikato District Health Board are ready to help or to lead a response depending on the emergency.

For several years our Council's Emergency Management Unit staff have been working with our communities to form Community Response Groups, each with planning in place for emergencies. We currently have 23 such groups and are working on forming others where they don't already exist. Go to our Emergency Management Unit web page for more information on these groups and plans.

A La Niña weather pattern combined with a possible marine heatwave forecast for New Zealand this summer are expected to bring robust weather and an extended dry period through to late March 2021.

"The likelihood of storms or severe cyclones is elevated," Mr Towler says, "although where they will hit is unknown until just a few days before they arrive."

Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere. Visit the National Emergency Management Agency website to help you be prepared, and check in on the information channels lower down to stay up to date.

Major risks:

(File photo: Flooding at Ngati Maru Highway (SH25) in Thames)

Besides wildfire, other potential emergencies we might face are storms, flooding, inundation, slips, tsunami, water shortages and a COVID-19 resurgence. Our Council has assessed these risks in conjunction with central government and emergency response agencies and made preparations should any of them arise.

Storms - Cyclones periodically form in the South Pacific and some of them head towards New Zealand bringing strong winds, heavy rain and storm surges that can cause flooding, slips and downed trees or power lines. Keep an eye on the information channels lower down.

Fire - The bush fire at Pumpkin Hill is a reminder that fire risk is high despite a bit of rain lately. Underlying soil moisture levels are still low after last summer’s drought. Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) is expected to declare a total fire ban for the Coromandel from 20 December. Fireworks and Chinese lanterns are also discouraged over the holiday period.The FENZ website checkitsalright.nz has information on reducing fire risk.

Water - we're encouraging everyone on the Coromandel, both permanent residents and visitors, to conserve water and follow our water restrictions. Check our website for any restrictions for your area and tips on smart water use. Every drop counts. tcdc.govt.nz/waterrestrictions

COVID-19 - The central government has launched a campaign to remind people to continue to take precautions against a resurgence of COVID-19 in New Zealand. The campaign, ‘Make Summer Unstoppable’, reminds people to:

Continue to wash their hands;

Use the COVID-19 tracing app to scan the QR codes at shops, cafes and other venues;

Turn on Bluetooth tracing on the COVID-19 tracing app;

Stay home if you’re sick. Do not travel or take part in activities if you’re unwell. If you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms while on you’re on holiday, do not wait until you get home. Call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or your doctor or Nurse Practitioner to see about getting a test.

For more information on COVID-19, go to covid19.govt.nz

Non-urgent healthcare support - Primary care provider Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki has established a non-urgent healthcare clinic at Thames Hospital for all those who need it. It is open from 8am-4:30pm Monday and Friday, excluding public holidays. Thames Medical Centre will continue to provide its Saturday emergency general practice clinic at Thames Hospital Emergency Department from 9am-3pm.

Earthquake and tsunami - If you feel an earthquake that is LONG or STRONG: GET GONE. Move immediately to the nearest high ground or as far inland as possible. Don’t wait for an official tsunami warning.

An earthquake that lasts more than a minute OR makes it hard to stand up is a natural tsunami warning.

Official warning of tsunami risk from more distant earthquakes that you might not feel will be broadcast over the following channels, so stay in touch for tsunami alerts, and information on all manner of potential emergencies:

Stay in touch:

Weather updates - MetService.

State Highways - (SH25, SH25A, SH26 in the Coromandel) NZTA. You can also call NZTA on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) for traffic and travel information. You can also use their journey-planning website www.onthemove.govt.nz to plan the best route for your journey, taking into account known issues and traffic on state highways.

Council roads - We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website and email newsletters. If you see an issue that needs attention, call us on 07 868 0200.

Local radio - Check stations and frequencies here.

Red Cross Hazards App - alerts about hazards. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Emergency mobile alert - these can be sent to your mobile phone, without needing to download an app or sign up. Check if your phone is capable of receiving them, here

Waikato Regional Council has set up an online hub for rainfall and flood-related information to help people more easily keep up to date with severe weather events in the region. It can be found here.

Waikato Region Civil Defence Emergency Management - Sign up to receive civil defence and emergency text alerts through this link.

Also follow Waikato Civil Defence on Facebook here and check out their website for updates here.

Know your neighbours - phone each other in an emergency, especially vulnerable people, to check if they're OK.

To report a power outage, contact your provider.

For more on these channels, and other information about staying informed in emergencies, go to the Civil Defence Get Ready website.