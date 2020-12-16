Helicopter crash on the Mahia Peninsula

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 06:55

Emergency services are responding to a report of a helicopter crash at Mahia Peninsula.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash by a member of the public at around 6:26am.

Initial reports suggest the crash is off the Mahia East Coast Road.

At this early stage we don't have any information on the number of people on board the helicopter or any injuries sustained.

An update will be provided as soon as information becomes available.