Police accepts IPCA findings into Tongariro search

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 10:01

Police accepts an IPCA report into the search for two men who went missing in the Tongariro National Park after fleeing from Police in 2017.

The two men were found deceased after a 14 day search and rescue operation involving Police and Land Search and Rescue volunteers.

The IPCA found that the search for the men followed search and rescue (SAR) procedures and was run competently and professionally, however there were some areas identified for improvement.

Following Operation Mangatawai Police have implemented several measures including updating the operating procedures for SAR jobs to include specific questions in relation to a lost person.

Police also acknowledge that the formal identification process of the two men was delayed, we apologise for any distress this may have caused the family.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says Police staff acted appropriately in the challenging conditions, but acknowledges that there were some areas for improvement.

"Our thoughts remain with the whanau of the deceased".