Level 1 water restrictions now in place - Taupo Council

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 11:20

Taupō District residents are being asked to use their sprinklers on alternate days, with Level 1 water restrictions in place from today, Wednesday December 16.

However, hand held hoses can be used at any time.

Council asset manager water Tom Swindells said as the district fills up with visitors and temperatures rise, demand for water increases dramatically.

"Last year, we saw a significant increase in demand across the district across the busy summer period, and this puts a lot of pressure on the capacity of our water treatment plants.

"They can only treat a certain amount of water each day so while you may look at the lake and think there is a lot of water out there, it is actually about the capacity of the plants to treat water.

"We are expecting a similar increase this year, so we are asking residents to act now to help reduce the demand for water.

"From today, please only water your garden and lawn every second day (using the odds and evens system based on your street address).

"That means if your address ends in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8, you can use sprinklers on even calendar days, if your address ends in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9, you can use them on odd calendar days," he said.

These Level 1 water restrictions apply to sprinklers only.

For further information on how to conserve water, please head to taupo.govt.nz/transport-and-water/water-conservation