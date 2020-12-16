Nominations close soon for Whangarei Urban seat - Council

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 10:37

People keen to stand for the WhangÄrei Urban seat left vacant with the recent resignation of former Northland Regional Councillor John Bain are being urged to get their nominations in sooner rather than later.

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske says while several people have publicly announced an intention to contest the byelection, as of today (subs: 9am Weds 16 December) no-one had formally completed the nomination process.

A formal nomination period opened late last month and closes at noon on Tuesday next week (subs: Tues 22 December).

Mr Ofsoske is urging people not to leave lodging their nominations too close to that deadline, in case there’s a problem with the form which could render it invalid if it can’t be corrected/completed in time.

To be eligible to stand for election, a candidate must be:

enrolled as a Parliamentary elector (anywhere in New Zealand);

a New Zealand citizen; and

nominated by two electors of the WhangÄrei Urban constituency.

Nomination forms - including further information for would-be candidates - are available from:

Council’s WhangÄrei office, 36 Water St, WhangÄrei

Online: www.nrc.govt.nz/by-election

By telephoning the electoral office on (0800) 922 822.

"Those seeking nomination must have their completed nominations into officials’ hands no later than noon on Tuesday 22 December."

Assuming more than one eligible candidate stands in the by-election, postal voting documents will be mailed to the roughly 30,000 eligible voters from Tuesday 26 January 2021. The voting period is three weeks from then until noon on Wednesday 17 February 2021.