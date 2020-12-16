SH1 Brynderwyn - Northland

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 11:30

Emergency services have been in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 1, just south of Brynderwyn and the SH12 intersection, involving a car and a motorcycle.

The crash was reported around 10.15am.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries and has been airlifted to hospital.

One lane was initially blocked and diversions were in place but all lanes are now clear.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.