Smokefree Vapefree Whangarei campaign launched

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 12:29

By the end of 2020, WhangÄrei’s public spaces will be smokefree and vapefree.

Whangarei District Council has put up new signage to educate residents and visitors on the District’s smokefree and vapefree areas.

All public spaces in WhangÄrei will be smokefree and vapefree, including beaches, parks, sports grounds, reserves, restaurants and most of the city centre and Town Basin.

All Council-run events, Council-owned buildings and community halls including the airport, bus shelters, car parks, walkways and shared paths will also be 100% smokefree and vapefree.

"Expanding smokefree outdoor public spaces is a vitally important way of protecting our children, supporting those trying to stop smoking and promoting healthy lifestyles," says WhangÄrei mayor Sheryl Mai.

The changes are part of Council’s renewed Smokefree and Vapefree Policy.

"To help make this Policy as clear as possible, smoking, vaping and the use of heated tobacco products are included in this policy," says Mayor Mai.

"It’s all about having clean air for our tamariki, mokopuna and for ourselves. Tell all your whÄnau, tell all your friends, tell your neighbours, WhangÄrei is beautiful and we need help to keep it that way."

For more information on this or any of Council’s other policies, please visit: www.wdc.govt.nz/Policies

To view the summer Smokefree Vapefree campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkh0pb75LcQ

For FREE Northland wide stop smoking support and free nicotine replacement therapy call Toki Rau Stop Smoking Services Northland 0508 TOKI RAU (0508 8654 728) or tokirau.co.nz