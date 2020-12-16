Four focus areas revealed in NPDC's $3b 10-year work plan

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 13:36

The battle for the ratepayer dollar has begun with NPDC’s draft 10-year budget released and the spotlight on four fronts over the summer.

After early conversations with the residents, with more than 9,400 answers to our call for feedback, Mayor Neil Holdom and the Councillors will spend the summer deciding what’s in and what’s out.

Their proposed 10-year work plan will target four areas: Fixing the Plumbing, Tightening our Belts, Planting our Place,

Paying it Forward for our kids.

If it gets the green light, it would mean a total rates rise of 12% in the first year and a 6.1% rise on average over the next nine years.

For the average urban household, that’s an increase of about 9.7% or $231 for the next financial year.

Mayor Holdom says the draft 10-year budget, worth about $3b, is about reinvesting in and clearing the backlog of water infrastructure upgrades, a problem that councils are facing around the country.

"Since the Global Financial Crisis, there has been a chronic and systematic underinvestment in these basic services that our residents expect us to look after, deliver safely and not run down. Everyone wants safe drinking water and sewage kept in pipes, not polluting our beautiful home, and that’s why I’m proud this proposed plan sets out real steps to rebuild these critical foundations of our wonderful Lifestyle Capital," says Mayor Holdom.

"As well as Fixing the Plumbing, we’ll be Tightening our Belts to maximise operational efficiency, given the current uncertainty of the global pandemic and looking at work programmes to Plant our Place, such as planting 34 hectares of urban forest across the District and creating a community fund for indigenous planting. This summer I urge you to read the draft plan and let us know what you think."

The proposed 10-year plan isn’t set in stone and will go out for public feedback before Councillors make any final decisions in about six months or so.

NPDC staff will be hitting the street and marae in March to get feedback. For all the details, please go to the NPDC website.

How the battle for each ratepayer dollar will play out.

Some of the big projects vying for inclusion:

Three Water upgrades$248m

Transport upgrades$153m

Multi-sport hub development$40m

Urenui and Ånaero sewer system$30m

Water meters$16m

Walkway extension to Waitara$26m

Waitara stormwater upgrade$20m

Taranaki Traverse$1m

Planting 34 hectares of urban forest$2m

Electric vehicles for NPDC fleet$1m

Te Korowai o Tane: planting indigenous species fund$2m

Overview

What should be in and what should be out of our approximately $3b ($2b of operating spending $900m of capital spending) 10-year work programme?

That’s the massive question your Mayor and Councillors are mulling over this summer.

Over the next six months we’ve got a proposed 10-year work programme to confirm.

We’ve had early conversations with the public called the Top Ten KÅrero with more than 9,400 responses from residents.

We’ve taken that on board and come up with a proposed 10-year plan which we want public feedback on.

It focuses on Fixing the Plumbing, Tightening our Belts, Planting our Place and Paying It Forward for our kids.

It’s the battle for each ratepayer dollar, deciding which multi-million-dollar work programmes are in and which are out. Some of the big projects vying for inclusion are:

Three Water upgrades (renewals)$248m

Transport upgrades (renewals)$153m

Multi-sport hub development$40m Urenui and Ånaero sewer system$30m

Water meters$16m

Walkway extension to Waitara$26m

Waitara stormwater upgrade$20m

Taranaki Traverse$1m

Planting 34 hectares of urban forest$2m

Electric vehicles for NPDC fleet$1m

Te Korowai o Tane: planting indigenous species fund$2m

This proposed work programme for the next decade isn’t set in stone.

If it gets the green light, it would mean we’re looking at a total rates increase of 12% in the first year and 6.1% rise on average over the nine years.

For the average urban household that’s about 9.7% or $231 for the 2021/22 year.

We welcome your feedback over summer and when we hit the streets and marae in March.

For all the detail, please go to our website:

Fixing the plumbing: water upgrades, maintenance, inspections, clean rivers and streams.

We all agree water is a precious taonga.

As Kiwis, we expect safe drinking water and to take a dip or gather kai from our beautiful rivers.

Since the Global Financial Crisis we have underinvested in the 1,700 kilometres of pipes that make up our Three Waters network; drinking water, wastewater and stormwater.

The Government has admitted it’s a national problem.

Some pipes are more than 100 years old and don’t suit our changing weather patterns.

They haven’t been regularly serviced, are tired and run down.

No money was invested to look after them on a regular basis (renewals).

It’s a bit like when you buy a new house. You look after it and invest in ongoing repairs and maintenance to keep your asset in tip top shape.

An independent report (by GHD, a global engineering company) says 25% of our drinking water pipes and 45% of our sewer pipes are in poor condition. It says there is a backlog of $126m worth of assets that have reached the end of their operating lives.

We need to get on top of it now, before it gets even older and begins to fail on a more regular basis.

Remember how awful it was when ex-Cyclone Gita broke a main water pipe in February 2018, leaving a quarter of our District without drinking water for several days?

To fix the problem properly, it could cost as much as $300m over the next decade says GHD.

We’re proposing to look after and reinvest in our critical water network to the tune of $248m over the next 10 years.

Fixing the plumbing: water meters

One of the way we can make our water network more efficient is to think about introducing water meters in every home.

We’re making some progress driving down the average use, but we remain one of the thirstiest places in NZ, nearly double that of Auckland.

At the moment we’re all charged a flat rate for water which is less than a dollar a day and how it is used often goes under the radar.

We’re thinking about installing a water meter for every home in our District, costing about $16m, as part of a broader water saving plan.

This will focus us all on saving water and residents will only get charged for how much they actually use.

This could reduce our usage by up to 20%.

If they are installed, they could reduce water network upgrades by about $40m over the next 30 years.

Fixing the plumbing: Urenui and Ånaero sewerage and Waitara stormwater

It’s a rite of passage to dive into the iconic Urenui mudflats at summer and for kids of all ages to have a great time wading in and out of the estuary.

Unfortunately that’s no longer the reality due to human waste entering the waterway.

Iwi are so concerned they have put a rÄhui on it.

Essentially sewage from private septic tanks is entering the water network putting the health of residents and visitors at risk with elevated levels of E coli bacteria.

About $30m has been put in the draft plan to fix this problem and looking at Ånaero too. We won’t know the full cost until proper plans are made.

Meanwhile, down the road in Waitara, some residents are calling for repairs to the town’s stormwater system to help avoid regular flooding.

About $20m has been earmarked as the first stage in fixing the stormwater system.

A key focus would be to install footpath curb and channelling.

Tightening our belts

Covid has changed the world and created a global economic headache.

We’re projecting a $5.4m deficit in revenue due to Covid.

But we’ve already clawed back $3m of this to date.

We’ve reduced our core costs by strong vacancy management, reduced staff costs, lower inflation and interest costs, and general operational efficiencies.

Like many in the corporate and private sector, most of our staff didn’t get a pay rise this year.

We’ve put together a $20m plan to help get businesses and residents Get Back on Our Feet.

Part of this included an update to our procurement policy to give local suppliers an advantage such as: a 12% increase in our supplier expenditure creating jobs for locals,

using 410 local firms to help deliver our services, and doing business with 36 new local firms since Covid.

We’re carrying on this drive for operational efficiency across our draft 10-year plan.

We’ve gone through our budgets, line by line, to look at where we can be more cost effective.

Planting our Place

We’re lucky to live in a biodiversity hotspot where there are many examples of flourishing wildlife and planting schemes.

Think Taranaki Mounga He Kawa Ora - Back to Life and Towards Predator Free 2050. We want to build on this success, working with hapÅ« and iwi, to plant 10% of our urban landscape.

That’s another 34 hectares of urban forest across the District and would cost about $2m.

Meanwhile, we’ve made some great progress towards Zero Waste 2040.

But we are still sending some 60,000 tonnes of waste to landfill each year.

More than half of that rubbish is commercial and industrial waste, so do we need a dedicated recycling facility for this waste? Approximately $658k has been allocated for a commercial-industrial facility in the draft plan and another $1m for a potential organic waste plant. Our Climate Action Framework looks at how we can reduce emissions and plan ahead for weather changes.

We’re proposing to invest $1m to electrify the NPDC car fleet over the next decade.

Paying it forward for our kids

We all want to make our beautiful home better for the next generation.

With more than 1,600 hectares of green space and 82km of walkway, we are spoilt for choice.

There are two big areas for consideration in this proposed 10-year plan: continuing the award winning Coastal Walkway from Bell Block to Waitara and further development of the Taranaki Traverse, an epic cycling and walkway from Mountain to Sea.

The price tag for extending the Coastal Walkway from Bell Block to Waitara is about $26m. Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Agency is expected to pay about half of that.

The cost for continuing the work on the Taranaki Traverse is about $1m for planning, land acquisition and consenting (Waiwhakaiho corridor and Kaitake Trail).

The Taranaki regional sports trust would like to build a multi-purpose hub.

This would likely include a purpose-built indoor stadium, hockey turf, grass fields and road upgrades.

Currently there are many organisations competing for space in old facilities.

A modern sport and recreational hub would be able to hold national sports tournaments along with major lifestyle events like kapa haka.

Using a phased approach, we’re suggesting setting aside $40m for this project which would pay for about a third of it.

Building the proposed hub is earmarked for year six, allowing Sport Taranaki time to raise the rest of the cost.

The dollars in a nutshell

If this draft plan gets the green light, we’re looking at rates increase of 12% and a 6.1% rise on average over the next nine years.

For the average urban household that’s about 9.7% or $231 in the 2021/22 year.

For the first year our operational budget is proposed at about $176m and capital budget is $78m.

Another feature of this proposed plan is more debt funding to look after long term assets like our water network, after years of underinvestment.

Debt funding is a bit like a revolving credit bank account, which we top up and use as a rates smoothing tool for the short term or next few years.

We’re proposing to debt fund $43m of three water upgrades (renewals), to be repaid over 25 years, so we share the burden among the different generations of ratepayers and help bridge the gap.

One way to minimise the cost to ratepayers is to look at how much we charge the public to use our facilities and services.

For example, we’re proposing to increase our pool fees by a dollar; eg adults from $5.50 now up to $6.50 and school aged children from $4 currently up to $5. Learn to swim bulk lessons have also been increased

We are thinking about increasing our burial plot fees; eg a double depth burial plot from $3,703 to $4,163.

Plus the associated burial costs (internment fees) from $1,991 for an adult to $2,389.

Another option may be to reduce operational hours at some of our public facilities, like the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre or our libraries.

Other levers we could consider would be using our reserves, creating new revenue streams, selling low-use land and buildings and identifying further operational efficiencies.