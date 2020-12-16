Kapiti Mayor doesn't want summer to stop

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 14:08

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is asking everyone to do all they can to make sure our first summer with COVID-19 doesn’t stop.

"We’re all looking forward to taking a break. It’s been a long year and one that has seen us cope with a number of new and difficult challenges.

"It’s a time for enjoying the company of friends and whanau, and all the wonderful things and places in our District, but it’s so important we don’t forget to keep up the good habits that help keep us safe from COVID.

"Wherever you are and whoever you’re with keep doing the simple things like washing your hands, keeping track of where you’ve been and staying home if you’re feeling unwell.

"I’m very proud of how our community has responded so far but please don’t let your guard down now.

"We don’t want summer to stop - we need to rest, relax and recharge."