Serious crash - Depot Road,View Hill, Waimakariri

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Depot Road, View Hill, Waimakariri District ( between Harmans Gorge Road and Watsons Reserve Road).
The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at about 1.50pm.
Initial indications are that people have sustained serious injuries as a result.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Updates will be provided when available.
