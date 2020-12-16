Serious crash - Depot Road,View Hill, Waimakariri

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 14:35

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Depot Road, View Hill, Waimakariri District ( between Harmans Gorge Road and Watsons Reserve Road).

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at about 1.50pm.

Initial indications are that people have sustained serious injuries as a result.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when available.