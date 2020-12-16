Operation Hare sees drugs seized and three arrested

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 15:05

New Zealand Police have arrested three people on drug-related charges following search warrants executed in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown.

The warrants were the conclusion of a two-month investigation run by Police’s National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) which targeted a methamphetamine manufacturer, who had established a distribution network that covered the length of the country.

In excess of two kilograms of methamphetamine was seized along with quantities of LSD, Heroin, Cocaine and MDMA.

Large amounts of cannabis were also located along with several hundred thousand dollars in cash and eight firearms.

A man (51) and a woman (37) appeared in Whangarei District Court and faced a variety of charges including possession for supply methamphetamine and precursors.

The woman is due to reappear tomorrow in the Auckland District Court.

A second male (51) has been arrested in Queenstown on firearms related charges, both men are due to reappear in Whangarei District Court on 23 December.

Police remains focused on organised crime groups who profit by supplying methamphetamine to the most vulnerable members of our community.

"Police will target anyone who involves themselves in illicit drug manufacture and distribution, the number of high-powered firearms seized indicates a willingness to perpetrate intimidation and violence in order to achieve illegal activity," says Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Shields.

Anyone with information about drug offending, suspicious financial activities or the identification and location of proceeds of crime is urged to contact Police by phoning 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.