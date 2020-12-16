Waikanae Community Board by-election preliminary results announced

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 15:48

Preliminary results in the Waikanae Community Board by-election 2020 have been announced after voting closed at noon today (16 December 2020).

Electoral Officer Katrina Shieffelbein says 31 per cent of eligible voters returned their vote.

"Preliminary voter turnout was 3,700, and this includes special votes," Ms Shieffelbein says.

New board members will be inaugurated in the New Year.

The new Waikanae Community Board members are:

- Richard Mansell

- Tonchi Begovich