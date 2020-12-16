Referrals to the Police - Electoral Commission

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 18:02

The Electoral Commission has referred eight matters relating to the General Election and referendums to the Police.

Five are apparent breaches of the election day rules:

the delivery of three different community newspapers that contained an election advertisement

an email sent to voters

an election sign on display.

It is an offence under section 197 of the Electoral Act 1993 for a person to interfere with, or influence voters on election day.

One matter relates to a false statement on a special vote declaration, contrary to regulation 68 of the Electoral Regulations 1996.

Two matters relate to a failure to include a promoter statement on referendum advertising, contrary to sections 52 and 75 of the Referendums Framework Act 2019.

As these matters are now with the Police, the Electoral Commission will not be commenting further.