Serious two-vehicle crash in Auckland

Police are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, near the Khyber Pass Road off ramp, Auckland.
The crash occurred about 7.05pm.
One person has been seriously injured.
Two lanes are closed on the northbound side and motorists are advised to expect delays.
The Khyber Pass Road off ramp remains open.
