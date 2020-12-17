New graduate to inspire creativity in the next generation - Canterbury uni

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 10:06

UC graduate Rebecca Mcleod has landed one of the few full-time art teaching roles in Ōtautahi Christchurch in a highly competitive employment market.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (major in Painting), and a Graduate Diploma in Secondary Education, Rebecca will start her new role at Hagley College at the start of the 2021 school year, following a placement at the College during her studies.

Rebecca says she is looking forward to helping other artists explore art as a viable career option.

"I pursued a career in art because I love the world of possibilities you can create when you have a paintbrush in hand and inspiring the creativeness out of other young people. I want to be able to encourage others to pursue what they love and look at art as more than a hobby."

Originally from Auckland, Rebecca chose to study at UC due to the structure of the Fine Arts programme.

"I liked the programme layout of being able to try out all the visual arts in your first year before choosing your major to focus on in the following years.

"My highlight was doing my Graduate Diploma this year, where we were able to work closely with our classmates and lecturers, and there were opportunities to visit schools on placement, as well as a local marae. I would recommend UC as a great option for people thinking about studying art in the future. As well as great courses, it has a friendly community with lots of support. I loved my experience at UC."