Police seek information after woman hit by vehicle

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 11:40

Police are investigating an incident last night where a woman was hit by a vehicle at a residential address on Eureka Street, Aranui, Christchurch.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 8pm.

The woman was transported to Christchurch Hospital where she remains.

Police located a vehicle of interest a short time later.

Police are examining the vehicle and enquiries are being made at two addresses.

Anyone with any information that would assist Police enquiries is asked to contact us on 105 quoting file number 201216/7007.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.