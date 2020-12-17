Community conversations shape council's draft long term plan - Whanganui Council

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 11:40

Whanganui District Council has completed pre-engagement on its Long Term Plan 2021-2031 to gather the public’s ideas and aspirations for Whanganui over the next 10 years.

Feedback was collected at a series of ‘community conversation’ pop-up events held at a number of venues around town between 29 September and 18 November, with councillors in attendance.

The public were also invited to complete a series of online surveys, designed to gather feedback on community outcomes and aspirations and the city’s Leading Edge Strategy.

Council policy team leader, Jasmine Hessell, says the council is pleased with the response to the pre-engagement.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to an event and shared their thoughts with us, or filled out a survey online."

Jasmine says it was heartening to see that the broad themes identified from the pre-engagement are reflected in existing strategies and plans that council is working on.

"The feedback clearly showed there is a strong alignment with the council and residents alike aspiring for our city to be a vibrant, friendly, inclusive, connected and healthy community."

The results collected from the early engagement were presented to councillors in a workshop on Wednesday, 9 December.

The community feedback will help inform the draft plans, budgets and associated activities that will be included in the Long Term Plan 2021-2031.

A formal consultation process is planned for March-April 2021.

More information on the Long Term Plan 2021-2031 is available at www.whanganui.govt.nz/Long-Term-Plan