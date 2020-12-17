Conserve water to avoid future restrictions - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 12:46

With warm temperatures forecast in the lead-up to Christmas, Council is calling on the community to be conscious with their water use to avoid future restrictions.

Current demand is averaging about 22 million litres a day, which is up approximately 2 million litres per day on this time last year.

Team leader for drinking water Judith Robertson says conserving water now is important to prevent the need for water restrictions later in summer.

"Households and industries can make a difference by reducing outdoor water use of hoses and sprinklers and avoiding wastage on a voluntary basis.

"Maintaining pool water quality at home is important to prevent the need for empty and refilling, especially for the frame pools people put up in summer. Covering pools will minimise evaporation," she said.

"Now is also a good time to fix any leaking taps and running toilet cisterns and to ensure water use is efficient. And if you notice any water leaks in the street, please report these to Council."

The Mangapoike dams are currently 95 percent full, which is a good level going into summer. Use of the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant also assists for meeting city daily demand.

More water saving tips can be found on our website.