Bylaws adopted to protect people, properties and livelihoods - BOP Regional Council

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 14:17

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council today voted to adopt the Flood Protection and Drainage Bylaws 2020, bringing to fruition an 18-month-long process of consultation, review, submissions and hearings.

The new Bylaws come into force on 1 February 2021 and until then the Floodway and Drainage Bylaws 2008 remain in effect. The Bylaws only apply to assets managed by Bay of Plenty Regional Council as part of the region’s flood protection and land drainage schemes.

The Local Government Act 2002 requires all bylaws to be reviewed every ten years to ensure they are fit-for-purpose, informed by the latest science and data, and in this case, the learnings from flood events in the intervening years. The review also took into account climate change projections, land use changes and increased pressure from land development.

Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen chaired the hearings panel comprising Councillors Norm Bruning, Kevin Winters, David Love, Toi Kai RÄkau Iti and Bill Clark.

"The overarching purpose of the Bylaws is to safeguard flood protection and land drainage assets from damage or misuse so they operate, as designed, to protect people, properties and livelihoods from flooding," Councillor von Dadelszen explained.

"I’d like to thank the people who engaged in the consultation process and those who made submissions. Submissions were received from across the region with the highest proportion being from the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Of the 43 submitters, 15 chose to present either in person, or via zoom, to the hearing held on 26 August."

The Flood Protection and Drainage Bylaws 2020, together with a Responses to Submitters document will be available at www.boprc.govt.nz/drainagebylaw or can be viewed in hard copy in reception areas of Bay of Plenty Regional Council offices across the rohe from Monday, 21 December.