Consultation opens on EPA's latest chemical review

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 14:32

We are seeking submissions on a proposed review of the hazard classifications of a range of substances.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) regulates pesticides, household chemicals and other dangerous goods and substances under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act. As well as evaluating and approving substances, we can reassess substances and make decisions about whether the hazard classifications and controls (or rules of use) need updating.

We are proposing to update the hazard classifications of 123 substances - including single chemicals and mixtures - to take into account new information such as study data, and reviews or assessments by overseas chemical regulators.

Changes to hazard classifications may result in changes to the controls that apply to the substances.

The substances covered in the review include tea tree oil, which can cause skin and eye irritation, but currently has no warning listed on how toxic it is if inhaled in high doses during manufacturing.

We are also proposing to update the hazard classification of two agrichemicals, pymetrozine and chlorpropham, to reflect their cancer-causing properties. The changes would lead to clearer labelling guidance for the professionals who use the substances.

This application is being processed as a modified reassessment, which means that only specific aspects of the approvals will be considered during the reassessment, and the approvals cannot be revoked (meaning substances cannot be banned) in this process.

Suppliers, manufacturers and users of chemical products should check the application documents to see whether their products are affected by the proposed changes.

This chemical review is part of our chemical reassessments programme, which includes a Priority Chemicals List of 43 chemicals we believe are most in need of review in New Zealand. More than 700 chemicals were screened during the development of the list, and we continue to screen chemicals when new information becomes available.

Submissions on the chemical review close at 5.00 pm on 26 February 2021.