Severe Category 5 Cyclone Yasa landfall in Fiji later today - Weather Watch

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 15:05

Updated 2:52pm NZDT --- Powerful and historical Cyclone Yasa is approaching Fiji and there have been a few slight changes since this morning.

For the most part, Cyclone Yasa is on track.

The worst of the winds and rain will now begin to ramp up further with peak winds expected from now and over the following 12 to 18 hours (across Vanua Levu and Viti Levu).

Air pressure peaked this morning at 899hPa (hectopascals). It has now lifted a little to 907hPa. This is -incredibly- low air pressure and the 899 reading places Yasa in the history books for the Australia/Pacific region.

Yasa is the fourth most powerful ever Tropical Cyclone recorded in the South Pacific region. Records date back to 1982 in the South Pacific region.

The lower the air pressure the stronger the winds get and the higher the storm surge is, generally speaking. The slight change from 899hPa to 907hPa will make very little difference overall but is perhaps a sign the storm has peaked in intensity with the Fiji islands now disrupting the flow.

Average winds have reduced a little from 260km/h this morning to 240km/h now. Still, this remains a powerful Category 5 cylone.

This remains a major event for Fiji.

Sea surface temperatures are 28/29 degrees Celsius in the area with La Nina fuelling this storm.

Rain radar from the Fiji MetService did show the cyclone clearly moving in but, as expected, radar has now gone done on (assuming from power outages) on Vanua Levu.

EARLIER STORY: 10am:

Intimidating - that is one word to sum up this incredibly early season Category 5 South Pacific Cyclone which is directly aiming for Fiji today and overnight tonight.

Severe Cyclone Yasa is a very powerful cyclone, one of the most powerful on record in the South Pacific and certainly one for the history books - and this is before it's even reached Fiji properly.

As of 10am NZDT Thursday here were Yasa's stats:

Central Air Pressure: 899hPa

Sustained Winds: 250km/h

Gusts: 305km/h

Maximum Wave Height: 12 metres

Storm direction: Tracking 105 degrees at 11 knots/20kmh (at 7am it was heading 110 degrees at 06 knots/11kmh). Put another way, it's speeding up and starting to turn more southwards, as forecast.

EXACT TRACKING TONIGHT IN FIJI:

Until the cyclone actually moves in the very precise position of landfall is tricky, but the varying models we trust at WeatherWatch.co.nz and IBM show this storm is on track to likely make landfall on Vanua Levu this evening.

There is also some chance the cyclone could track over the Bligh Waters between Vanua Levu and Viti Levu and not make a technical landfall on either main island.

Either way, this storm is expected to pack a punch. This more eastern track (as earlier this week it looked as though Yasa may be just west of Fiji) exposes many low lying islands south east of Fiji's main islands to being completely inundated by Yasa's storm surge.

TIMING:

Severe weather starts today Thursday and ramps up this afternoon and evening

Landfall could be as early as late afternoon and as late as tonight or overnight tonight.

Cyclone Yasa will likely start to clear Fiji's two main islands on Friday morning

Cyclone Yasa will likely clear Fiji island group on Saturday to the south

Keep up to date with the Fiji Met Service for official tracking and timing.

YASA'S POWER:

This storm has the ability to swamp entire islands, inundate entire coastal communities, wipe some small islands off the map entirely, destroy buildings, bring down trees and cause slips and flooding. The most destructive part of this cyclone will be 150km either side of the centre.

Heavy rain will affect the entire region - and has done so for the past day. 250 - 300mm of rain is possible over the next 2 days.

Huge waves, up to 12 metres, will pound the normally calm northern coastline of both main islands with dangerous seas wrapping around other coastlines.

With Yasa now expected to track further south east this will seriously impact dozens of small islands east of Suva.

GOOD NEWS?

If Yasa does continue to track further east as modelling and Fiji MetService tracking suggests, this could spare western Fiji (Nadi) from the very worst. In saying that, everyone right across Fiji shouldn't be letting their guard down with a cyclone this enormous and powerful incase it shifts a little from computer modelling.

Yasa is also expected to track faster away from the main islands than originally expected. It may be clearing the two main islands as early as before dawn Friday. However GFS modelling (US) shows it lingering longer over the Bligh Waters and not clearing to the south until Friday daytime.

