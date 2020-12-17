More cows to be exported from Napier Port to an uncertain fate - SAFE NZ

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 14:42

Live export ship Dareen is expected to arrive at Napier Port this week to export a consignment of cows. This is the eighth livestock vessel to arrive at the Port this year.

The cows are being exported for breeding purposes but will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country. Concerned local residents have mobilised and are planning to protest Dareen’s arrival.

SAFE Campaign Manager Bianka Atlas said Napier Port is complicit in a cruel trade.

"These cows could eventually be slaughtered while still fully conscious," said Atlas.

"New Zealand has animal welfare laws and regulations that don’t exist in the countries we export animals to."

Public opposition to the live export trade reached a tipping point this year when the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized and sank off the coast of China. The tragedy saw 5,867 New Zealand cows drown and 41 crew members, including two New Zealanders, lost at sea.

The Agriculture Minister announced a review of the live export trade in June 2019, following an ABC News exposé that showed New Zealand and Australian supplied cows suffering in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry claims the review was delayed due to COVID-19, and the Minister said its release should be expected after the election.

"It’s time to release the review. We have a new Government now, and the Minister has had plenty of time to get his feet under the table with a new team."

"New Zealanders deserve to know whether the Government intends to end this cruel trade."