Trial weekend closures of the Town Square gets the go ahead - council

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 14:52

At their meeting on Monday night, the Grey District Council made the decision to trial weekend and public holiday closures of the Tainui Shared Street/Town Square area to improve the vibrancy and atmosphere within the Greymouth CBD.

The trial period has been approved for every weekend and public holiday from Friday 18 December 2020 until Monday 5 April 2021. This means the road will be closed off to vehicles on Fridays from 4pm and reopened on Monday mornings at 7am. The closure will be extended by a day to include public holidays when necessary. To try and create a welcoming environment, planter boxes will be used to close the road for the duration of the trial, while allowing access for emergency and service vehicles.

Over the period of December 2020 to April 2021, Council will be measuring the success of the trial through surveys and feedback from the community and businesses. Council is putting together a schedule of events, which will be advertised on our website and Facebook page; members of the public, groups and organisations are invited to use the space for busking, markets and events and can phone our Community Facilitator on 03 900 9317 to book a day and time. We also hope the public will take the opportunity to use this area more as a community and hang out space.

For more information on the trial closure you can read the full agenda report on our website.

To take part in the community survey please visit this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GreymouthTownSquare

