More cows to be exported from Port Taranaki to an uncertain fate - SAFE NZ

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 14:50

Live export ship Yangtze Harmony is expected to arrive at Port Taranaki this week to export a consignment of cows. This is the seventh livestock vessel to arrive at the Port this year.

The cows are being exported for breeding purposes but will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country. Concerned local residents have mobilised and are planning to protest Yangtze Harmony’s arrival.

SAFE Campaign Manager Bianka Atlas said Port Taranaki is complicit in a cruel trade.

"These cows could eventually be slaughtered while still fully conscious," said Atlas.

"New Zealand has animal welfare laws and regulations that don’t exist in the countries we export animals to."

Last month SAFE and Taranaki Animal Rights Group handed over a petition to the Taranaki Regional Council, asking the council to direct its port to stop exporting live animals. Almost 12,000 people signed the petition.

"The people of Taranaki have made it clear that they don’t want their port to be used to facilitate live exports."

As the sole shareholder in Port Taranaki, the Taranaki Regional Council has the power to stop exporting live animals from its port.