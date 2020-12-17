Nominations for City Council by-election close next week

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 15:54

A by-election will be held on 17 February next year to fill the extra-ordinary vacancy left by Cr Toni Biddle following her resignation earlier this year.

Nominations for the by-election close next week on 22 December 2020.

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said the nominations would close at noon on Tuesday 22 December 2020.

‘Nomination forms are on the Council’s website www.icc.govt.nz,’ he said. ‘Anyone wanting more information is very welcome to contact the office.’