New social development hub gets green light for design - Council

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 10:59

A new social development hub for TaupÅ is one step closer, following a council decision this week to approve additional funding of $250,000 for design of the building.

It will replace the main building of Waiora House, a former hub for community services, which was demolished last year, following the discovery of asbestos and a full assessment of its condition in 2018.

Head of community culture and heritage Dylan Tahau said the funding meant real progress could be made in the coming months.

"It’s exciting this project is moving ahead, as Waiora House has historically housed some really important community organisations who matter hugely to our district," he said. "I know our community has been looking forward to seeing us move ahead with the project."

The funding will be used to develop both concept and preliminary designs. Once developed, the designs will be shared with the community. Funding for the construction of the community hub will be considered early next year through the Long-term Plan process.

Mr Tahau said the design process is expected to get underway in March next year.