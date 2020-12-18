Youth grants help recipients reach their goals - Council

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 11:04

Ten young people have received a helping hand to reach their goals this month with the awarding of Hastings District Council’s youth grants.

Established in 2017, the grants seek to recognise people aged 15 to 19 who live in or represent the Hastings district, and support them to reach their potential and thrive.

Applicants needed to outline their goals and describe how a grant would assist them, and there were some outstanding applications, said Hastings District Youth Council chairperson Sophie Jones, who was on the approval panel.

"From people needing financial help towards paying their university costs, to those wanting to embark on a building apprenticeship, or meet their musical or sporting goals, there was a wide range of excellent applications."

The successful applicants each received $200 towards their costs, assistance that was gratefully received.

Sahria Adams, 17, from Havelock North, received the grant to continue her sporting commitments next year.

A high achiever across multiple sports, Sahria is in her school’s senior A netball, basketball and volleyball teams, and is also in the Hawke’s Bay under-18 netball team.

In addition she plays badminton for the school and represents Hawke’s Bay in gym performance.

She said it was great to get the support that will help her fulfil her sporting commitments next year, taking the financial pressure off her family.

"My plan is to go into the police force some day to give back to the community and with my background as a volunteer basketball and netball coach, this grant will help me pursue my dreams even more."

Another recipient was Waimarama’s Jonty Laver, 19, who will put his grant towards furthering his goal to get into Canoe Racing New Zealand’s programmes, and he hopes to be up for selection into the New Zealand Men’s Canoe Sprint team in coming years.

"I am a canoe sprint kayaker and paddle for the Hawke’s Bay Kayak Racing Club, and am currently training up in Hamilton at Lake Karapiro while studying. MORE…

"I have managed to buy a cheap K1 kayak to get me started but along with saving up for flatting next year, I am struggling to fund a new paddle.

"This grant will help me to achieve my goal as the new paddle will be slightly larger and help me to go much faster through the water, giving me the best chance of progressing in the sport."