Napier ship fire - Hawke's Bay DHB

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 13:37

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s health protection team is at the scene of a fire onboard a ship at Napier Port.

The ships crew have been taken off the ship. All of the appropriate COVID-19 precautionary measures are in place, with the crew isolated from anyone else and in PPE.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the team was working closely with Fire and Emergency, Napier Port Staff and Customs.

Dr Jones said the risk of any of the crew having COVID-19 was low as the ship had been at sea for 17 days and had come directly from China.

However, as a precautionary measure all the crew would be tested for COVID-19 this afternoon.

Dr Jones said people should stay away from the port and nearby houses should keep windows and doors shut to keep the smoke out.

Smoke may irritate eyes, nose, throat and airways. More serious symptoms include runny or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.

"In healthy people, most symptoms disappear soon after exposure to smoke ends and do not cause long-term health problems.

"People who have difficulty breathing, have a prolonged cough or tightness in their chest should call their GP or Healthline.

"In an emergency always phone 111, " Dr Jones said.