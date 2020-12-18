SH2 Maramarua passing lane closures for 2020 holiday period

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 13:46

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that passing lanes at Maramarua on State Highway 2 will be closed for safety reasons during busy Christmas and New Year holiday travel periods.

SH2 is the main highway connection between Auckland and the Coromandel and Tauranga.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says the closures will make the road safer for all road users in heavy traffic by maintaining a steady flow and preventing crashes as traffic merges at the end of the passing lane.

For eastbound traffic, the three passing lanes on SH2 near Mangatawhiri Road, Kopuku Road and Heaven’s Rest will be closed:

Wednesday 23 December 4am to 10pm

Thursday 24 December 4am to 10pm

Sunday 27 December 4am to 10pm

Monday 28 December 4am to 10pm.

For westbound traffic, the two passing lanes near Heaven’s Rest and the Maramarua Golf Club will be closed:

Monday 4 January 4am to 10pm

Thursday 7 January 4am to 11.45pm

Friday 8 January 4am to 11.45pm

Sunday 10 January 4am to 10pm.

Crews will be on-site setting up for the passing lane closures from 3am and access to the passing lanes may be limited during this time. Motorists are asked to be patient and drive with care.

"Slightly longer queues can be expected when the passing lanes are closed but we expect minimal impact to overall travel times. We ask drivers to be patient and allow extra time for their journeys, so everyone gets where they’re going safely," says Ms Lauder.

Reopening of the passing lanes and ramps will depend on the traffic flow. If traffic remains heavy, the closures will remain in place for longer.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)